After just weeks of dating, the actor has assured that he wants to make a family with his current girlfriend, the Cuban artist 16 years his junior

Although they have passed just a few weeks since their romance was officially confirmed, it seems that the sentimental relationship in which the actors are immersed Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas it is already fully consolidated. So much so, that sources from the interpreter’s environment, 47, now assure that this She has begun to fantasize even with the prospect of expanding her family with the 31-year-old Cuban artist.

“Ben loves children and enjoys his father role very much. It may still be early to start making plans about it, but would love to have children with Ana one day “, a confidant has revealed to the American magazine Us Weekly, from which it follows that the star of Hollywood would have found in the protagonist of ‘Backstabbing’ his ideal life partner.

Although Ana has not had the opportunity to meet the artist’s three shoots yet –Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, fruit of his extinct marriage with Jennifer Garner-, the same informants have revealed that Ben and his ex-wife would have already talked to them about their father’s new girlfriend, reason why the awaited encounter will take place sooner than later.

“Jennifer is very happy with the courtship of Ben and Ana, since Above all, he considers him his friend and is also the father of his children. But on the sentimental level, she has long since turned the page. She is very satisfied with her current situation and she just wants all her loved ones to be happy ”, Another source has explained to the same publication.

.