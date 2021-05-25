Ben Affleck visits Jlo in Miami and even lives with his children

Holy Guacamouly! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together and their relationship is already on another level. Find out here all the details.

In mid-April Jennifer confirmed her separation with Alex Rodriguez after several rumors of infidelity by the baseball star, but far from staying home crying, the Bronx diva decided it was time to turn the page and why not return to take a chance with the one who was a great love, Ben Affleck.

The day Alex Rodríguez made Jennifer Lopez cry

While all her fans were stunned by the news that Bennifer was back and various news portals spoke of a conspiracy for her to clean up her image and be seen again as the sexy bombshell and not the 51-year-old woman who was cheated on. , the two lovers were taking their relationship to unimaginable levels.

So much so that they not only enjoyed a getaway to a ski resort in Montana or some private meetings in Los Angeles. The renowned Hollywood actor decided to surprise him and traveled to Miami to share a few days with his new girl.

Jennifer seems so sure that Ben is the one that she invited him to stay at the mansion she shares with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. It is worth remembering that they ended their relationship more than 17 years ago when Jlo was not yet a mother. Will this be Ben’s first time hanging out with the kids?

Although they did not give us the pleasure of showing themselves kissing like in the old days, they were seen leaving the house and even going to the gym.

Strategy to clean up your image or did love come back?

