Getty Images Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is keeping an eye on his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and says the 51-year-old star still looks great these days.

In an interview for a cover story about Jennifer Lopez in InStyle magazine, Affleck praised Lopez’s work ethic when the two were co-stars in the 2003 movie “Gigli.”

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I have come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I am so happy for her that she seems to finally be getting the credit she deserves, “said the Hollywood actor.

This is what you need to know:

The “J Lo Glow”

When Affleck was asked to comment on Lopez’s effortless “glow,” he shared, “Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as 2003 and look like I’m 40 years old … at best? “

López herself responded to her ex’s comments and shared: “Ben is funny! He looks pretty good too. “

J.Lo Talks Ben Affleck’s Stunning Engagement Ring to herJennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to bring up past relationships. The singer was on “At Home with Apple Music,” where she talked about a time when she met Barbra Streisand years ago, who asked her about the massive 6-carat engagement rings her then-fiancé Ben Affleck gave her. »SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AHSub» Visit Our Website: AccessOnline.com/ Get… 2020-04-22T16: 19: 22Z

She continued: “I also think I am in the best shape of my life. In my 20s and 30s I used to exercise, but not like I do now. It’s not that I exercise more; I just exercise harder and smarter. “

Lopez says she’s motivated to stay fit for health reasons rather than looks, but adds, “When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Lopez and Affleck not only dated, but also briefly engaged.

Affleck recently reflected on the former couple’s relationship when he sat down with the Hollywood Reporter.

“There is always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that tabloid story at the time. They needed something to write about, and we were that thing. “

He continued: “People were so fucking mean to her… sexist, racist. The vicious shit was written about her in a way that if you wrote it now, you would literally get fired. Now it’s as if they appreciate and respect her for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished, as it should be. “

As Good Morning America noted, the two began dating in the early 2000s. News of their engagement emerged in 2002; at the time, they had starred in movies like “Jersey Girl” together.

While they were scheduled to get married in 2003, they ended up delaying the wedding and ending in 2004.

Meanwhile, Affleck dated Ana de Arman for about a year. The two were seen together in Cuba in March 2020, but in January 2021, it appeared that they had parted ways.

Ben Affleck PRAISES Ex J.Lo as He Shares RAW Feelings About Their Romance Ben Affleck is reflecting on the way his ex Jennifer Lopez was treated in the early 2000s, saying her critics were ‘so f ** cking mean.’ While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast Thursday, the 48-year-old actor says there were ‘sexist, racist, ugly vicious s ** t’ written about Lopez. Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002,… 2021-01-15T14: 00: 30Z

People was the first to report the news. A source told the outlet: “Ben is no longer dating Ana… She broke up. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to, since his children live in Los Angeles. “

According to People, the two met while filming the movie Deep Water in New Orleans.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

This is the original version of Heavy.