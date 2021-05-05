Ben Affleck sent video to woman who rejected him on dating app. LOL! The Batman actor allegedly sent a message to TiKToker Nivine Jay, after she rejected him on the dating app Raya.

User Nivine Jay posted a video on Monday, May 3, explaining that they met on the dating app Raya, but that she declined because she thought it was a catfish account.

“Thinking back to the time I was paired with Ben Affleck in line and I thought it was fake and I turned it down, and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she wrote, along with four skull emojis. She added the viral song Waking Up in The Song by the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice in the clip.

This girl – who had a role in Neighbors and is the author of the love story ‘Cry Baby’, that is, actress, writer and Influencer, then inserted the video that Ben Affleck supposedly sent her after she rejected it. Ben appears with a red shirt in front, dad style sending a video message, and says:

“Nivine, why did you reject me? It’s me!” And the video ends with a smile.

LOL! The comments were immediate, there are those who told her that she should show that in all her job interviews. Another comment notes:

“With the way he said ‘It’s me’ my soul would have left my body” Nivine responded, saying: “Confirmed my soul left my body.” She placed “Sorry Ben” in the video.

@nivinejaySorry Ben 🥺🥱 #raya #benaffleck #dating # fyp ♬ original sound – Amir Yass

When e! News contacted Nivine, she said she had no intention of putting Ben down, because everyone started calling him creep.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling it a creep (disgusting) and I don’t think it’s fair. I wasn’t making fun of him on the video, ”she explained. “I was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and this was supposed to be funny.”

So, Ben Affleck sent a video to a woman who rejected him on the dating app. What do Farandulistas think? Do you think Ben is a creepo for contacting the woman? She is 32 years old. Or is she taken advantage of for using this to get famous? LOL! Honestly, I do think she was left soulless when she saw that it was Ben. But how to know that this account is real or not, right? AND! News says they did not confirm whether the video is real or not. Whatever! Ben rejected …

Ben Affleck has reportedly been seeing JLo on the sly, ever since she and A-Rod ended their engagement. They were both on VAX Live but not together.

