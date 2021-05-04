Ben Affleck sends a video to a woman asking her why he ‘unmatched’ her on a dating app

On Monday, a TikTok user registered with the name ‘nivinejay’ posted a video saying that she ‘matched’ with American actor Ben Affleck on the exclusive dating app Raya, but that she deleted it shortly after because she thought it was a Fake profile.

“I think back to the time I did ‘match’ with Ben Affleck on Raya and I thought it was fake, so I ‘unmatched’ him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she wrote in a short video on TikTok.

The images show the video sent by the Oscar-winning actor, in which he is seen speaking directly to the camera asking: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me”.

A few years ago, the actor who played Batman in several films divorced actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he had been married since 2005 and has three children.