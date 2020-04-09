Ben Affleck rushed to become a father with Ana de Armas | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship of Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas It is going from strength to strength, so much so that the actor even thinks about raising a family with the actress.

After it was officially revealed that the pair of actors Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas They are together, things could take more speed and end in a wedding and children.

And apparently it’s something that the actor He wants to because he has even stated that he wants to start a family with the actress of Cuban origin.

The couple has barely been in the relationship for a month and recently the actor’s plans have been revealed since he even wants to present his daughters with his new love despite the opinion of Jennifer Garner, his ex wife.

You may be interested in Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the Cuban atmosphere made them fall in love

The former partner of actor, believes that it is not yet time since they still have little time for boyfriends to make introductions as serious as those.

After this last statement was released, the actor revealed that he is thinking of having children with the Cuban actress.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This, since Ben He loves children and loves being a dad, according to a source close to a magazine, so it would not be surprising that perhaps very soon Ana de Armas and Ben give a surprise.

Ben loves children and loves being a father. He would love to have children with her someday, “was what a source close to Us Weekly magazine said. And it’s not really that there is something wrong with the idea, however, and in harmony with what Jennifer Garner mentions, hardly take a month!

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It should be clarified that Jennifer Garner, who was the actor’s wife He has no problem with the actor’s plans since he has already overcome it, he is even happy with the actor’s new life.

She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good father to her children and respects him. She is happy in her own life … and happy for him and their relationship, a source told Us Weekly.

However, perhaps the excitement of the moment and that they are starting a relationship has excited the actor, who is apparently found by the talented actress, protogonist of Knives Out.

#AnaDeArmas#BenAffleck RUMOR After being seen together in Havana, sources claim that the actors “kissed at the airport before boarding the private jet” and that “they are definitely dating” What do you think of this possible new couple? pic.twitter.com/z7VmfPA9b2 – 《Previously PINK》 (@PreviouslyPinks)

March 8, 2020

You can also read Ben Afleck returns as the high school basketball star

On the other hand, the opinion of the same before these statements is unknown since Ana de Armas As a rising artist seeking her place as a major Hollywood star, would you be willing to pause at this point in your career to be a mom?

.