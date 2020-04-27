Ben Affleck revealed the worst thing about dating Jennifer Lopez: I was one of the most hated | Instagram

The actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They formed one of the couples that everyone would have loved to see with a large family, however, after their breakup, the actor revealed that it was the worst thing about dating the “diva of the bronx”.

Everyone wondered at some point what happened to one of the show’s most acclaimed couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the lovers of the moment were the center of attention of the reflectors.

They both formed a dumbbell that made it seem they would get to form a great team sentimentally speaking, however, as we all know this was not so.

The singer and the handsome actor had an intense Romance before the cameras from 2002 to 2004. The team “Bennifer“As they were branded by the press, they had a relationship for about 17 months and later after committing to marry, everything ended abruptly.

It was until a long time later that the reasons for his unexpected breaking off came to light.

And although it seems incredible to many, the actor Ben Affleck He confessed about what was the worst thing about dating the interpreter of “On the Floor” ?, One of the most besieged women in the world of entertainment.

At that time they had both starred in the movie Gigi, when pressure blew up the relationship. The actor confessed in 2016 : “The press lived aware of what we did every 5 minutes.”

It could have been a bad movie that nobody cared about. Angelina Jolie had a bad movie that year and nobody cared. But since I was dating Jennifer Lopez it was a big fuss, “he said in an interview with Times Talks.

Affleck, he pointed out, that was one of the worst moments in his career and at the same time facing the painful break with the artist.

Become one of the most hated public figures in the world, for the press and the general public, “he said.

After that, the three or four films that I made were a total failure in part to the perception that people had of me “that of a man without talent and who fell ill.

It was horrible, I have never had a lower moment in my career, he told HBO.

Similarly, for the promised today of Alex Rodriguez, that stage of her life meant something similar since she pointed out, the media made her live in a bubble, but in intimacy she lived through many hard moments.

My relationship with Ben self-destructed in front of the whole world. It was about two years for me, until I got up again, he said.

