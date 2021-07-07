Ben Affleck practices his Spanish with the paparazzi

The 48-year-old actor surprised us with how well he speaks Spanish. And of course, being a boyfriend with Jennifer Lopez, is something that surely adds many points in his favor.

Ben was approached by a friendly group of photographers who began asking him questions in Spanish, after he had dropped off his son Samuel at his swimming lessons.

Affleck did not miss the opportunity to show his advances in the language and struck up a conversation in Spanish with them.

Whatever belongs to each person, he did not do anything wrong, except when they asked him about JLo, to which he sympathetically replied “I don’t understand you”.