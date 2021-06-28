Ben Affleck makes Jennifer Lopez smile on their last date

Jennifer Lopez can’t contain the temptation while chatting with Ben after a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills.

It has been a long time since Jlo has been seen laughing in such a natural way, and the Bronx diva seems to be most happy to have resumed her romance with Ben Affleck.

The chemistry between the two is as fiery as it was 17 years ago, so much so that Jennifer couldn’t stop laughing as she chatted with Affleck in the back seat of her Rolls Royce.

The 51-year-old singer and actress put all her charm on display in khaki shorts that revealed her super toned legs, snake sandals that fit her ankle, white T-shirt and butter-colored double-breasted blazer as she arrived at Avra, an exclusive restaurant. of Greek food in Beverly Hills.

Do not miss: Jennifer López wears a look in neon colors that screams “summer”

The most significant detail was her Yves Saint Lauren bag that is worth more than $ 4000 dollars. The “Kate Bamboo Chain Brown” with the brand insignia in gold is made of bamboo wood and is completely sold out.

Ben also looked very attractive although with a more casual look of a green shirt, black jeans and a bomber jacket.

What was it that the Hollywood actor told Jennifer that made her explode with laughter? Only they and their driver will know.