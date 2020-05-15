The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to distance ourselves from the people we love in order to protect them from contracting the virus that has the world in social isolation. However, there are those who have taken this time to be closer to their loved ones, showing us that love is the best company and also, which gives us hope for the uncertain future. Just ask Resident.

And it is that those feelings of quarantine, uncertainty and love have shaped them Resident in the most recent video of his single “Before the World Ends”, in which the Puerto Rican singer shows us more than 100 kisses from couples around the world and where the participation of celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Ricky Martin, Leo Messi, Canelo Álvarez, Bad Bunny and more.

“We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but never had a pandemic faced caring people like us ”, Resident mentioned about the song that reflects the fears and doubts that many of us have about what will happen when the coronavirus is left behind.

But also, in this song Resident mentions that feeling of hope that exists about what will come laterBecause, as has happened on previous occasions, we will also be able to overcome this coronavirus health emergency, and no matter how it ends, we will find the positive side of the pandemic that has us locked up at home today.

Here we leave the music video, in case you have not seen it:

Watch on YouTube

In an interview that Resident had with The Associated Press, the singer explained that he composed and wrote the song “in the midst of that feeling of uncertainty and anxiety caused by all this pandemic”, many of those emotions caused by the lack of information provided by governments, in his case that of Puerto Rico, on the advance of the coronavirus.

For the video he contacted 113 couples from 80 countriesYes, who sent their videos kissing each other. Although some celebrities appear, most of the couples in the music clip are ordinary people that Resident contacted through Instagram, same that in the end they sing the verses in their language to be able to project all the videos that the Puerto Rican singer received.

This new video comes almost three months after the release of his single “René“, One where Resident gave us a very personal video, since it captured the moments that have most impacted his life and also your desire to return to those moments where life did not seem so complicated, as we perceive it now that we are adults and carry many responsibilities.