Ben Affleck is the winner and stays with Jennifer López: the diva’s friend says he is not willing to return with A Rod



They reveal details of how the alleged reconciliation between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck began.

The supposed reconciliation that they would have starred Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, 17 years after their mediatic relationship and a marriage commitment that finally did not materialize, it still has certain sectors of public opinion completely speechless, unable to assimilate that one of the most talked about – and judged – love stories of the decade of the 2000 is now experiencing a second and exciting part.

However, Sources from the two actors’ environment assure that, more than a sequel to their old relationship, the renewed romance of the Bronx diva and the Oscar-winning director could be equated to a ‘reboot’ in cinematographic terms: a new dawn for the two lovers, who have certainly changed and matured a lot in the almost two decades that have passed since their last courtship.

“It does not seem possible that Jennifer will one day return with Alex (Rodriguez, his until recently promised), but we couldn’t say the same about Ben. It has been a long time since the last time, they both have children and have gone through many life processes. ANDIt is as if they were two different people, although with a special affection that lasts forever“, Has explained an informant to People magazine, before noting that, however, it is still too early to predict whether Jennifer and Ben’s new relationship will come to fruition.

“Jennifer wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this is going. Neither of them has any intention of rushing, in any case no one is making concrete plans about the future, “said the same confidant about the new Hollywood star couple. Jennifer is the mother of twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck is the father of a large family with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

