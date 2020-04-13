The actor has joined the Feeding America organization with this fun initiative

Ben Affleck is one of the organizers of a poker tournament which will benefit the organization Feeding America, same that in the last weeks has supported to people affected by the coronavirus.

According Page Six, until this Saturday $ 1.2 million in bets have been raised, and they are expected to participate 75 people from their homes.

Among some of the stars that will participate in the virtual tournament stand out Tobey Maguire, Matt Damon, Adam Levine, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman and the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady.

“We have raised over a million dollars, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Feeding America. Right now, his work is more critical than ever, ”wrote the actor on his Instagram account.

