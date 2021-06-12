Ben Affleck in Las Vegas with JLo’s mom. WTF?

The 48-year-old actor was spotted with his new mother-in-law at a Las Vegas casino while filming a movie. Ben and JLo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, were photographed together at the Wynn resort in Sin City, where Affleck was said to be filming and directing his latest film project.

In several photos, JLo’s mother is seen, talking with the cameramen and security guards who surrounded them very animatedly, waving her arms in the air. It is not known if Guadalupe is involved in this film, but she once won $ 2.4 million at a casino in Atlantic City and is described as a “high roller” by her own daughter Jennifer Lopez. Hmm … bad combo. Mrs.’s photos on Pagesix.

Ben Affleck was also seen alone in the casino on Wednesday – Daily Mail obtained the photos of him playing at around 3 a.m. as he tried to go undercover in his usual costume, a black jacket and a baseball cap. HA! The ‘Argo’ star returned to the blackjack table seven years after he was banned from the Hard Rock in Las Vegas because he was caught counting cards.

This walk of Ben and his new mother-in-law Guadalupe Rodriguez comes after many romantic walks with JLo, with whom Ben rebooted his romance. JLo sent his mom to watch Ben. Jennifer thinks of everything …

