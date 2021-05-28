Ben Affleck has worn a watch again that links him to Jennifer Lopez

With the recent events between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, there are more and more clues that their love never faded.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately. After the separation of J Lo and Alex Rodríguez, the couple wasted no time and after a friendly meeting they began to see each other more and more often.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

In addition to having made fleeting trips and spending time shared in the singer’s Miami mansion, a detail has come to light that highlights his love, which never faded.

Ben Affleck visits Jlo in Miami and even lives with his children

This is the watch that Jennifer gave Ben in 2002, when they were engaged and exposed their problems due to media harassment and the fervent passion they have felt for each other ever since in the video of “Jenny from the block”.

During the plot, Jennifer gives a gift box to Ben and although it is not seen what is inside, it is said that it is this watch that it seems that the actor has kept for almost 20 years, proving once again that the Bronx diva never stopped caring.

It is considered that the body of the watch was made by the famous Swiss Franck Muller, renowned for creating works of art of extreme precision that indicate the time with classic mechanisms; however, the extendable appears to have been modified to join a Chrome Hearts bracelet worth over $ 9,000.

The video wasn’t the only moment this object of desire came to light; Although in the video you can only see the box in which it comes as if it were a nod to the watchmaker, during their appointments and walks when they were still a couple years ago, Ben always tried to take it with him.

It may even be that just as he gave a spectacular ring to J Lo that was not returned, she has reciprocated this jewel as if they had made a promise to meet again in time, and it seems that their time has finally come.

