Ben Affleck has finished filming his scenes with George Clooney

Ben Affleck has already concluded his participation in “The Tender bar”, the film in which he has been working under the direction of George Clooney.

Ben Affleck can be relieved and proud to have closed a new part in his acting career.

Along with other colleagues like Max Casella, Ben was happy for his contribution to the film, in which he also had fun and spent time with his friends.

On his last day of filming, Ben shot a scene in a blue convertible car where the actors go up with beers to celebrate.

Clooney couldn’t help but give his friend an affectionate hug, while making a joke about how long they have known each other and the current age of both.

“The Tender bar” came into Ben’s life at the best time, just in time to distract him from his break with Ana de Armas, who has already been seen with an unknown heartthrob.

In addition to the fact that this film represents a great opportunity for Ben after the criticism did not favor him in “Batman VS Superman”, it was a fun and confident project with his friends.

Ben may not have had a good time in recent years, but with this movie everything could change.