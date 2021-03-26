Ben Affleck got rid of his beard for scenes in his new movie

Ben Affleck continues to shoot scenes for “The tender bar” with George Clooney. Now he has removed his beard to play his character.

Ben Affleck is quite busy filming his latest film project; however, nothing is a pretext for it to look in good condition.

In addition to having attracted attention for having shed his beard recently, the choice of costumes for his character has allowed him to see him with strengthened arms.

Some of the scenes he’s filming in Boston show him in a classic car and 70s clothing like flared jeans and a polo shirt.

Although production has been developing the project for some time in this area, it is estimated that they will continue there until mid-April.

Meanwhile, everything continues in order and they seem to be meeting the filming dates to reach to have the film ready to deliver it to Amazon Studios.

Surely, Affleck fans will be quite happy to see him with an increasingly better countenance, in which the sadness of staying home drinking coffee is no longer hidden.

In addition to this project, Ben will participate in Ghost Army, which is currently in pre-production.