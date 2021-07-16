Ben Affleck doesn’t care if he’s with Jennifer Lopez

What traffic jam? The “Triple Frontier” actor proves that everyday problems are easy to deal with when you focus on what’s most important.

The famous couple who continues to live one of the best moments of their lives after meeting again after 17 years, continues to be the center of attention, even when they meet stuck in the middle of Los Angeles.

In this last chance, Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez were caught trapped in a tight traffic jam on Sunset Boulevard, one of the most iconic streets in the city.

Apparently Ben was taking the 51-year-old star back home in the morning, after spending the night together in his mansion. But faced with the situation of being stuck in the sun, Affleck and Lopez showed very different reactions.

JLo proved to be visibly frustrated by traffic, bringing his head back and closing his eyes, between sighs that clearly expressed Oh God, these cars don’t move!

While Affleck didn’t want anything to ruin his good mood., so he kept calm. What’s more, the 48-year-old actor, dazzled by her beauty, took advantage of the dead time to gazing at her sweetheart, smiling with affection and familiarity, a real charm!

Lately we haven’t stopped seeing them together, enjoying family outings with their children and pleasure trips alone, to enjoy a little privacy.

According to the latest reports, their relationship is going so well that Lopez plans to stop living in Miami and move back to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben.It is even speculated that they hope to move in together very soon. Last week, we even got to see JLo touring a future school for her children in the area.

