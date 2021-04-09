Ben Affleck asked for a rewrite of the Batman v Superman script

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the next film to arrive from Zack Snyder’s DCEU and the one that laid the foundations of the Justice League but not everyone liked the initial script

The original script for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was written by David S. Goyer, who already had extensive experience in DC Comics adaptations after writing Man of Steel for Zack Snyder and collaborating with Christopher Nolan on Batman Begins, The Dark. Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, and having worked in the comic book genre in general after writing the script for The Crow: City of Angels, the entire Blade trilogy, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

However, Goyer left Batman v Superman shortly after turning in his draft, which is when Chris Terrio came on board. The news was enthusiastically received because he joined the project less than a year after winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing Argo, also a Best Picture-winning film, which also saw director and producer Ben Affleck pick up. his second Oscar.

The incorporation of Chris Terrio to the project

The two clearly built a strong working relationship, and Argo found no shortage of critical acclaim, commercial success, and awards season glory, so it was a sensible decision to have him in the DCEU. In a new interview, Terrio admitted that he was included in Batman v Superman specifically at Affleck’s request, and was commissioned by the franchise’s new Dark Knight to improve some of the dialogue and character work.

“Ben called me and said he was working on this movie, that it was a Superman movie where he was going to play Batman. Then he asked me if I would read the script and consider doing a rewrite. He asked me if I would do any character work. So it was already determined and storyboarding that Batman was going to try to kill Superman and that Batman was going to go down a dark path. It qualified criminals, and it had certain dark elements that were not negotiable and that were already in history ”.

Terrio and Goyer share script credit for Batman v Superman, but most of what became of the movie itself was presumably handled by the former, as he was invited to return in Justice League, although that is. a completely different story. He was also ready to rewrite Ben Affleck’s The Batman before the project finally fell apart, making him clearly a favorite of the DCEU’s cape crusader.