Ben Affleck and Jennifer López enjoy each other in Miami and now A Rod releases a “cruel” message



It seems that the love of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez could not with the rumors.

Photo: Alex Wong. / Getty Images

It seems that Alex Rodríguez accepts being single. Jennifer Lopez is restarting his life next to Ben Affleck, and some believe that all this happened because Rod was unfaithful on several occasions to the “Diva of the Bronx”. The worst of all, apparently, was the one she starred in with Madison LeCroy, And it is said that the latter was the one that generated the rupture and made JLo very unhappy for much of the year 2020.

Now that apparently dark hours have passed and “Jenny From The Block” has rediscovered love in Affleck, a message from Alex Rodríguez has seen the light:

“I am about to take a step towards a new beginning in my life. Anything that does not serve me is being erased from my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are opening up for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I continue to be patient and I know that this new stage of my life is approaching ”.

Some believe that these words: “Anything that does not serve me is being erased from my life”, are a message for JLo. But it’s all part of an assumption. At the moment neither the singer nor A Rod have given statements regarding the other. The last thing they said was in their press release where they asserted that they are better as friends and that they would even maintain a close relationship due to all the businesses they have in common.

It should be noted that until this weekend Alex had shown himself to be a loving dad, a fun friend and an extremely busy man with work commitments. This changed on Friday night when through Instagram he could be seen enjoying himself with a friend and several beautiful women, mostly blonde. The bad tongues highlighted this fact, because they say that the former player likes blondes.

But today, to add insult to injury, they also say that Alex Rodríguez was unfaithful to JLo in his own home. And that after everything that happened with him JLo returns to music with many songs that speak of heartbreak, at least this is what Vanessa Claudio advanced in Suelta La Sopa.

You can think then that soon all the fans of the diva will know what happened between her and Alex, in the best style of Taylor Swift, a song could be the catharsis with which the diva vent and tell everything.

