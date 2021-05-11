Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together ❤️

Bennifer is back !!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resume their romance and take a romantic getaway to a ski resort in Montana. See here the photos that confirm it.

Less than a month ago, the Bronx diva announced her separation from Alex Rodriguez, and while several speculated about the possibility of a reunion between Jlo and her ex, Ben Affleck, no one imagined that it would happen so quickly.

The first images that raised the possibility of a reconciliation were those of the Hollywood actor arriving at the Bel Air hotel in a white SUV, after visiting the singer at her home. That same day, Jennifer drove around Los Angeles in the same car.

But the final confirmation came when they were seen together in Montana. According to the Daily Mail, the lovers escaped for a week to Ben’s chalet at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.

A source close to the singer told People magazine: “Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but she is happy. “

The 51-year-old singer is not the only one who has just ended a relationship. Despite the fact that the “Batman” actor has been single for more months, it should not be forgotten that earlier this year he ended his courtship with the Cuban actress, Ana de Armas.

Jennifer and Ben met in 2002 while filming “Gigli” and apparently the crush was so great that she divorced her second husband, Cris Judd, to make her romance with Ben official. They didn’t take long to get engaged but in 2003 they canceled their wedding and in 2004 they separated.

Where there was, fire ashes remain and apparently these ashes were lit for more than 17 years. Can they catch up and resume the romance that Ben Affleck says ended under pressure from the press?

Backgrid / Grosby Group