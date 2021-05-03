Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reunited! Will they think of going back?

After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met while filming a movie, they had an affair that ended in a breakup.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began to see each other with loving eyes while filming scenes for the movie “Gigli” which was released in 2003; that despite not being very well received at the box office, put them in the public eye as the couple of the moment in Hollywood.

By then they were already such a solid and media couple that they had plans to get married; and even Ben appeared in one of J Lo’s most controversial videos, in which they exposed the lack of privacy they had in the public eye.

After Ben proposed to Jennifer with a ring that featured a beautiful pink diamond valued at two and a half million dollars, at some point they decided not to marry and eventually, they left their history behind to find love again.

The love between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck is over

Ben married Jennifer Garner and raised their family, just as Jennifer did the same with Marc Anthony. However, neither of the two marriages lasted and later they began other relationships with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodríguez, respectively.

The day Alex Rodríguez made Jennifer Lopez cry

Now that the two have broken up with their partners again, they have been seen together, as if they were resuming their friendship and allowing each other to meet now that they do not have a partner, which is completely understandable after the strong bond they had.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: story of an unfinished romance

After meeting at J Lo’s house in Los Angeles, the artist took Ben to the hotel where he was staying in Bel-Air and once Ben was out of the truck, Jennifer was seen so beautiful as always at the window.

Without getting too excited about their meeting, it is still an event that they have seen each other, even if it was to talk. After all, they were always on good terms and have always expressed each other well. Are they considering giving their story another shot?