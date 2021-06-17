Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner live together in harmony and without grudges

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have a great relationship even after their divorce. Celebrities are still frequented by their children.

Although at some point Ben Affleck said that what he regretted most in life was having a divorce, today he seems to be very calm with his decision since everything seems to be going wonderfully between him and Jennifer Garner despite the fact that Ben resumed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The good news (in addition to the fact that it would be impossible for him to name the wrong one between them), is that Ben and his family maintain a very warm closeness and for his children it is quite clear that they are his priority.

The Movie Kiss between JLo and Ben Affleck

Indeed, Jennifer and Ben got together as a family to celebrate the graduation of their twelve-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, who until recently was seen wearing an Ana de Armas shirt.

While Ben looked more nervous than the graduate herself, he managed to regain his composure to accompany his daughter during the ceremony and encouraged her at this transitional time in her school life.

It seems that, being the father figure, the movie star imposed a calm state to transmit serenity to her recently graduated daughter and the whole family.

In addition to Seraphina, who is the oldest, Ben and Jennifer had Violet and Samuel, 15 and 9 years old respectively. Both have been educating their children and even live close to be able to spend more time together.

Recently, a close friend of J Lo revealed that the singer plans to meet with Jennifer Garner to ask for her approval and to live with her children; after all, Ben has already interacted with hers.