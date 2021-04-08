Ben Affleck and George Clooney play ball between takes

The actors are in Boston, MA, filming the movie, ‘The Tender Bar,’ which is Clooney’s eighth film as a director.

During a break between scenes, the Hollywood superstars enjoyed a fun game of softball on the field where they were filming.

Affleck, 48, appeared to be back in his 20s as he ran across the outfield to catch Clooney’s hits.

However, as we can see in the video, it was very difficult for him to do so.

Certainly scouts for the Boston Red Sox won’t be too impressed with the 59-year-old manager’s hitting ability, but at least he was able to hit multiple times and have a good time.

During filming, Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband wore a uniform with an orange T-shirt with the crest of ‘The Dickens’, which is the name of the bar where his character works in the film.

To complement the outfit, black shorts, knee-high socks, Puma tennis shoes, and dark glasses could not be missing.

For his part, Clooney, being the director, wore something very casual; just a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

‘The Tender Bar’ tells the story of a boy searching for a father figure, as his biological father disappeared shortly after he was born, and he bonds with his uncle and the patrons of a bar.

The drama is based on the memoirs of Pulitzer-winning author JR Moehringer.

Originally, Theodore Melfi was the director of the film that has been in development since 2013, but after many difficulties he left the project and it was not until 2020 that Amazon Studios took over the project and put George Clooney in command.

Other artists who will appear in the film include Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd.

Certainly a coexistence of this type unites all the parties involved, which helps to raise the quality of the work of all, actors and personnel included.

It is not the first time that George Clooney and Ben Affleck collaborate on a project. ‘Argo’, from 2012, was produced by both, which meant the Oscar for best film.

Filming just started in February of this year and there is no release date yet.