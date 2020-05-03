Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share the best news with their fans | Instagram

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas They are eager to yell at the world about their relationship together and now they share great news with their fans on social media.

Hollywood actor and Cuban actress Ana de Armas They have been starring in a series of rumors in recent days that have sentimentally linked them.

It took very little time for the couple to actors It will confirm the romance that exists between the two after being captured at various times and in a very loving way.

The actor of 47 years, who has hinted plans a family life with Ana de Armas Each time he confirms these rumors, this time he did it with some photos on Instagram.

The main reason was the birthday of the 32-year-old actress, Ana de Armas in which she appears with the actor, ex-husband of Jennifer Garner.

In two of the images that were shown through his Instagram account Affleck and Of weapons they appear very embraced what would end up confirming their relationship.

Thank you all very much for the birthday greetings and love! Cheers for another great year ”, wrote the actress in a comment that accompanies the series of images.

Likewise, in the images that had previously circulated where both are walking on the shore of the beach, the actor made a comment on them.

Credits for the photos, please, he commented in that post.

It is worth mentioning that the couple of the moment he traveled to Cuba to record the scenes of the next film that will be released soon Deep water.

The actor was with Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and both share the paternity of their three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

Currently, the actor has also hinted in past statements that he intends to enlarge his family and procreate children next to Ana de Armas.

.