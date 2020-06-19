Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas prepare wedding amid criticism for two months of relationship | Instagram

Actor Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have shown since the beginning of their relationship that time is pressing so it will not take long for the two to unite their lives at the altar, say sources close.

Ben, 47, and his girlfriend, the actress Ana de Armas 32 years old have two months of relationship, however, they have shared their concern for being husband and wife and both form a beautiful family.

Although the agility With which they are carrying out their relationship, it causes the suspicion of many people and media who indicate that they are going too fast, but the actors have heeded all the negative opinions and very soon could surprise the date to arrive at the altar.

Ben Affleck He is one of the most recognized actors in the world of cinema, although in recent years he has not shone precisely for his participation, however, in terms of his character, decision-making is not one of his virtues, some have described him like Impetuous « and of » strong character « .

After separating from the actress Jennifer Garner, a few years ago, he began a romance with the actress Ana de Armas, of Cuban origin and enjoying the rise of his career he begins to hear the wedding bells for both of them who have not even separated during that time.

For several weeks, images began to circulate where both pose together, first from beaches in Cuba, where the couple moved for the filming of their movie « Deep Water« , Which will be released this fall.

Subsequently, both posed for the artist’s birthday in photographs that she shared through her Instagram account in which a very intimate celebration can be seen, only between her and the actor due to sanitary restrictions.

Currently, the actress, who lived many years in Spain and it became known through the series « El Internado », it is already fully integrated into the life of the actor, since he even coexists with his daughters, as in past days it was captured with the oldest daughter of actor Violet, with whom apparently he has made very good friends and they are both smiling next to the proud father.

The magazine published that the actor’s mother would have flown to Georgia to spend a vacation with them.

However, the photograph that was missing for this to become even more serious, was an image of Ana and his mother-in-law Anne Christine, a former teacher who has welcomed with open arms the new illusion of her beloved son, according to People.

The magazine published, that the actor’s mother would have flown up Georgia to spend a vacation with them. The photos were shared by the user @bendos_everyday on Instagram.

They even point out that the relationship of Ana and Jennifer Garner It is wonderful and they have even coincided on several occasions, according to the magazine Ok! Magazine, the actor already asked Ana to marry a few weeks after starting their relationship during his idyllic trip through Costa Rica.

It should be mentioned that it is not the first time that Ben has rushed into his relationships shortly after dating a famous person, since the same thing happened with Jennifer Lopez, a few days after breaking up with Gwyneth Paltrow I would have already gifted JLo A diamond ring to ask him to be his wife, however, the couple ended their relationship before reaching their wedding date. Will Ben Affleck be rushing once again

Ben gave her an expensive jewel as a symbol of engagement, however they broke up before the date. .