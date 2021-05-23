Ben Affleck and 5 Marvel Characters He Could Play

Ben Affleck has had a love hate relationship with Batman, and all of us with Ben Affleck’s Batman. He had, to begin with, the difficult task of replacing Nolan’s Batman played by Christian Bale. Above, although now Snyder is a name that shines again after the fanatical defenses of his court of ‘Justice League’, the version released in theaters of this as well as ‘Batman and Superman’ were branded, mostly of authentic disasters. In both, the good Bruce Wayne of Ben Affleck was the protagonist.

The Batman movie that he was going to direct and star in has been canceled and, instead, we will have the Matt Reeves film with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Bat Man. But the resurgence of the character in the Snyder’s Cut, has once again raised the lament of those who wish to see Ben Affleck again in a cape. Badly cut off (however much they hide) their relationship with Warner and DC, it wouldn’t be a bad coup for it to end up at Warner. Seeing the strange cast of ‘Los Eternos’ or all the future that Kevin Feige has to integrate into his universe, it would not be strange that Affleck could wear a cape and tights again.

The companions of Cinemablend has collected 5 characters from the comic that Affleck could perfectly embody:

20th Century Fox

Wolverine: The most important character that remains to be shared in the DC universe is that of the king of the X-Men, the mythical wolf cub who has left Hugh Jackman. Yes, after replacing Christian Bale as Batman, Affleck dared to do the same here we could talk about sadomasochism. However, wearing adamantium claws is always a gift, and we can say that it hits a lot as long as Marvel does not want to reboot the character with a younger actor. After all, Wolverine does not age and Affleck is already on his way to old age.

Beast: Another X-Men that could embody the good old Affleck is that of Beast, this scientific genius who, by ironies of life, is transformed into a kind of Werewolf. It was recently performed by Nicolas Hoult and Kelsey Krammer.

Kraven the hunter: He could also dare with a villain, something new for his career and his filmography. Something that, incidentally, comes in handy to fatten up your filmography when you start to get gray hair. Kraven the Hunter’s solo film was recently given the green light, so it might be just what you’ve been looking for. Born Sergei Kravinoff, we are talking about a Spider-Man villain with an interesting and painful past. Of course, the Russian accent would have to work. Or, well, play Scarlett Johansson with Natasha Romanoff and move on.

Ben Parker: Perhaps it is too secondary a role for Ben Affleck but the truth is that in recent years there has been more talk about his sentimental than artistic career. Nor does anything happen to accept a secondary and less if it is the good guy of Peter Parker. Also, if Aunt May is still Marisa Tomei in the MCU, to be cast as Uncle Ben you have to take it more than well. What actor wouldn’t want to say “great power comes with great responsibility?” Let’s remember that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will open many lines and alternative realities so an Uncle Ben is more than possible in the near future.

Daredevil: The only good thing Ben Affleck got out of ‘Daredevil’ in 2003 was romance with Jennifer Garner. Taking into account that they were married for 13 years, surely the actor has forgotten the failure of critics and the public that he supposed. However, he remains a mythical character that cannot be left abandoned any longer. If he has to be brought back, why not with Ben Affleck himself. Yes, the first time it went wrong but now, with a much more mature character and an MCU universe that is rolling, everything could turn around.

