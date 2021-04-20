Belt, with a home run, supports the Giants’ solid pitching against the Phillies

04/20/2021 at 6:37 AM CEST

EFE / Philadelphia

First base Brandon Belt hit a home run of two runs and supported the work of starter Kevin Gausman, who escaped problems during his six innings of labor, in the game that The San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler became the first helmsman in Major League history to start his career at a 200-200 mark. Kapler, who went 161-163 as a Philadelphia manager between 2018 and 2019, was booed when he stepped out to deliver the lineup to the umpires.

Gausman (1-0) allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five batters to cut his ERA to 2.45 so far this season. Reliever Matt Wisler retired the seventh inning in order, young Dominican Camilo Doval worked the eighth and compatriot Wandy Peralta finished the seven-hit shutout with his second save of the season.

Phillies starter Chase Anderson (0-2) allowed two touchdowns and five hits in four innings of work, which left him with the loss. His team batted 8-0 with runners in scoring position – all off Gausman – and left 11 men on the trails.

Anderson got the first two outs of the third inning until Spanish American Evan Longoria hit a double. Belt followed him into the right-field stands to give the Giants a 2-0 lead that would be good for the rest of the game.