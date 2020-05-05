BELO HORIZONTE – The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), announced on Monday that rules for easing the functioning of the city’s trade could be adopted on the 25th. Kalil, however, conditioned the implementation of the measures for the beginning from reopening to the population’s behavior in relation to social isolation to date. For the time being allowed to operate in the city establishments considered essential, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, bakeries and butchers. Still, with restrictions on the number of people accessing.

The mayor, at a press conference this afternoon at the city hall, also said that the municipality will start fining anyone who walks the streets without a mask. The use of the item became mandatory in the city on April 22. Kalil said the amount to be charged for the infraction has not yet been defined. A large number of people are walking around the city without the accessory.

According to a bulletin from the State Department of Health released on Monday, 4, Belo Horizonte has 825 confirmed cases of covid-19, with 20 deaths. Also today, the Government of Minas announced that the date set for reaching the peak of cases in the State has been changed again, to June 6. The initial forecast was May 23, subsequently changed to June 3.

The municipal manager has been under pressure from businessmen to resume economic activity in the city. The city counters by stating that any measure in this sense will only be taken based on the position of the committee created by the Municipality to discuss procedures in relation to the pandemic, a group in which only doctors participate.

