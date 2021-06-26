Belmonte complicates his presence in the 400 styles at the Tokyo Games

06/26/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

.

Mireia Belmonte, bronze in the last Olympic Games in Rio, his presence in the 400 styles in the Tokyo Games was notably complicated, after not achieving this Saturday the minimum required to participate in the Japanese capital when he finished third in the Settecolli meeting in Rome with a time of 4: 39.37 minutes.

Belmonte, who had his last chance to achieve the Olympic minimum in the Roman capital, stayed 84 hundredths of the required time -4: 38.53- despite reducing his best record of the season by almost three seconds.

A progression that did not allow the Badalonesa to achieve the minimum A, so the presence of Belmonte in Tokyo in the 400 styles test it will depend on not being covered with swimmers who do have the minimum A to the maximum number of entries.

And that, at times, Mireia Belmonte, who as always went from less to more, seemed in a position to achieve the minimum.

But not even the final comeback of the Spanish swimmer, who occupied the seventh position in the middle of the test, served for Belmonte to achieve the required time.

As he did not manage to stand up to the Hungarian Katinka hosszu, the current Olympic, world and continental champion, who won with a time of 4: 36.31 minutes, three seconds less than the clock signed by Belmonte.

Further back was the other Spanish representative in the final, the young woman Alba Vazquez, current junior world champion, who finished tenth with a mark of 4: 51.71.

A result that complicates the presence of Mireia Belmonte in the long style test at the Tokyo Games, in which the Badalonese has already secured her presence in the 800 and 1,500 freestyle.

Belmonte, which interrupted its concentration in height in the CAR of Sierra Nevada to compete in the Italian capital, will return to swim this Sunday in Rome in the 200 butterfly, in which the Spanish will seek to achieve the minimum that allows it to defend the gold that it conquered ago five years at the Rio Olympics.