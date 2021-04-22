Belly fat increases your risk of disease

They warn of health risks due to fat in the abdomen 0:45

(CNN) – Are you relatively thin but have a growing “beer belly”? Has your waistline recently disappeared in a straight line with your hips? So don’t be surprised if at your next checkup they pull out a tape measure and wrap it around your waist, no matter how slim you are overall, instead of just relying on your body mass index (BMI) to determine your healthy weight.

In fact, measuring your waist circumference should be accompanied by a scale as part of any health assessment, according to new guidelines published Thursday by the American Heart Association (AHA) in the journal Circulation. .

That’s because research shows that a bulging belly can be a sign of what’s called visceral adipose tissue, a dangerous form of fat that envelops the organs inside the body.

“Studies that have examined the relationship between abdominal fat and cardiovascular outcomes confirm that visceral fat is a clear health hazard,” said Dr. Tiffany Powell-Wiley, chief of the Laboratory for Social Determinants of Obesity and Risk. Cardiovascular Disease from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Belly fat is different

Unlike the fat found under the skin, called subcutaneous fat, visceral fat increases the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and high cholesterol. Experts believe this is because visceral fat produces more inflammatory proteins that narrow blood vessels, increase blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

And here’s the rub: Experts stress that you can’t take for granted that you’re safe from visceral fat if your overall weight is healthy. This is because you can have dangerous visceral fat even if you are not considered obese by BMI standards, and not have visceral fat even if you are obese. You are overweight if your BMI is over 25; over 30 is considered obese.

How can you tell if your stomach is sticking out dangerously? Do a review.

Find the hip bone. Next, take out a tape measure and – without tucking your belly in, please – wrap it around your waist at the top of your hip bone (which is usually above your belly button). Exhale normally and measure, making sure the tape is parallel to the ground and snug, but not tight, against the skin.

Nonpregnant women with a waist greater than 35 inches and men with a waist greater than 42 inches are at increased risk, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you are of Asian descent, the visceral fat benchmark drops to 80 centimeters for women and 90 centimeters for men, according to the Endocrine Society.

You can also compare your waist-to-hip ratio. Start by measuring your waist as above, and then place the tape measure on your hips at the fullest part of your buttocks (viewed from the side in a mirror).

Next, divide the waist measurement by the hip measurement: For men, a ratio greater than 0.9 indicates an increased risk of obesity-related diseases. In the case of women, it decreases a little: a ratio greater than 0.8 indicates a greater risk.

But these are non-medical measurements. The only sure way to know is to check visceral fat levels on a CT or MRI scan, experts say, so be sure to discuss your concerns with your doctor.

To do?

According to the AHA committee, the most beneficial physical activity for reducing abdominal obesity is aerobic exercise, better known as cardio.

In fact, “reaching a goal of 150 minutes per week of physical activity, particularly aerobic physical activity, may be enough to help reduce abdominal fat,” said Powell-Wiley, who was chair of the guidelines writing committee. of the AHA.

This appears to be the case even if exercise doesn’t result in weight loss, he added.

“This decrease in abdominal fat without weight loss may be related to the increase in fat-free mass (or muscle mass) with aerobic exercise,” commented Powell-Wiley.

Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue. “However, we want to emphasize that more studies are needed to determine the best diet, physical activity and other lifestyle changes necessary to reduce abdominal fat enough to reduce the risk of heart disease,” he added.

Aerobic means “with oxygen”, so aerobic exercise increases the respiratory rate and promotes the circulation of oxygen through the blood. This type of exercise makes the heart more efficient and improves its ability to move oxygen-carrying blood with each beat. Walking, running, biking, stair climbing, and swimming are examples of aerobic exercise.

Strength training is also good for building muscle and burning more fat. But remember that spot exercises like squats can tighten your abs, but they don’t target visceral fat. You have to set your whole body in motion.

Of course, it is also important to control your weight and eat healthy. Eat a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and little processed meat, saturated fat, and sweets.

According to studies, sugar is an especially bad actor when it comes to belly fat. Sugary drinks are a key factor because the brain does not record liquid calories in the same way as solid ones; Studies show that you end up drinking more calories overall.

Instead, fill up on foods rich in soluble fiber that the body cannot easily absorb, such as beans, oatmeal, oat bran, rice bran, barley, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, peas, and sweet potatoes. One study found that every 10 grams of soluble fiber ingested per day was linked to a 3.7% reduction in belly fat.

And of course, eating less processed foods and empty carbs will also go a long way toward reducing weight, including that dangerous belly fat.