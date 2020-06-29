Belly Dance dancer goes to prison for inciting debauchery in full 2020 | INSTAGRAM

It is impossible to believe that while the whole world faces in the fight for gender equality, the Egyptian conservative regime, unfortunately, insists on keeping women as if they were an object, a merely visual ornament.

Such is the case of the famous pioneer dancer of the Belly Dance, who recently received a fine of 300,000 Egyptian pounds or almost half a million pesos, plus three years in prison for « inciting debauchery and immorality » through her publications on his own social networks, where he appears dancing.

El-masry was detained and deprived of her liberty along with other women since April, as part of a « fishing » in order to stop the spread of a series of photographic and audiovisual content published on social networks where they are shown moving their hips to the rhythm of ancient traditional dances.

What apparently was considered as a serious lack of respect and offense for the government of this nation, since the economic tribunal for minor crimes in Cairo has indicated that both the dancer and her companions have violated family principles and values. in Egypt.

Likewise, it was said that these people did nothing more than establish, manage and use these sites on the internet, and their accounts on social networks with the sole objective of committing merely immoral acts, which incite those who see them to do the same. .

The latter, referring particularly to the TikTok network, whose content is classified in the Middle Eastern country (what a surprise) since it is suggestive of immoral and seual acts, which have no other purpose than to destroy the principles, values and family traditions, with activities that, by law, are prohibited.

The other women detained will be lucky that the 42-year-old dancer, as part of the Cybercrimes Act that operates since 2018 in Egypt, as one of the consequences of Internet regulation, someone please warn Shakira to refrain from visiting this nation if you do not want to end up in jail.