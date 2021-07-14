Bellator signs former Invicta FC champion Pam Sorenson

Invicta FC usually provides the UFC of her best female talent, but that has not been the case with the promotion’s featherweight champion, Pam Sorenson.

Officers of Bellator MMA Fighting confirmed the signing on Tuesday afternoon.

Sorenson, 35, has not fought since capturing the division’s vacant belt with a unanimous decision win over Kaitlin young in the Invicta FC 46, held in August 2019.

It was precisely this morning that the Minnesota-born veteran shared with her followers on social networks that she had successfully achieved her release from Invicta, a promotion in which she has competed for three years.

“I want to thank @shanknapp and everyone at @Invictafc for the opportunities that have been given to me. I have asked to be released to pursue other goals, and it has been granted. I will always be one of Invicta’s biggest fans and I have nothing but love and respect for everyone there.

I am not retiring. The next chapter is coming. Great news soon! »

There is currently no date or opponent for Sorenson’s Bellator debut.

