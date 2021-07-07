in Fight

Bellator signs former EFC champion Gadzhi Rabadanov

Bellator has confirmed the signing of Gadzhi Rabadanov.

According to MMA Fighting, the Russian’s link with the promotion is valid for multiple years.

Ravadanov, a Dagestan-born Lightweight, holds a professional record of 15 – 4 – 2 and was a divisional champion in Eagle Fighting Championship, where he stacked a 1 – 1 record.

Bellator will not be the first international experience for the Russian, since in mid-2019 he competed for the PFL, beating Steven Silver by unanimous decision. His participation in the regular season, however, did not go beyond a fight since, as a featherweight, he could not make weight for his next two contests.

