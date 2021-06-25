Bellator MMA will hold its first event in Russia on October 23

The legend of MMA Fedor Emelianenko to return to action at the first Bellator MMA event in Russia. The event will take place on October 23 at the VTB Arena from Moscow. His rival will be announced shortly.

The announcement was made by the organization this Friday morning.

Notice

🐐 The GOAT is back! Fedor Emelianenko says the Russian fans are very excited for his return, and the debut of Bellator MMA on Oct. 23rd in Moscow at the VTB Arena! 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/7tWJ2mPtjN – BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 25, 2021

Emelianenko see no action after knocking out Quinton Jackson in the stellar of Bellator Japan. This was his first stop on his farewell tour. But everything changed with the pandemic of COVID-19.

Fedor this 3-1 in his last four fights. In his step in Bellator have a 3-2. He has victories in front Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen and Quinton Jackson. His two losses were to Matt Mitrione Y Ryan bader. None of the Russian’s fighting in the hexagon of Bellator they ended up in a decision of the judges.

Fedor was part of Grand prix of heavy weights, he reached the final, where he was knocked out by Bader in 35 seconds. Many felt it was the last chance that “The last Emperor” win one last belt in his career.

Although it is a farewell tour, Fedor confirmed that his retirement would not be official. He assured that everything will depend on how he feels.

Advertisement