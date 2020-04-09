The former fighter of World Series of Fighting Y Bellator MMA Isaiah Chapman passed away at age 30.

The organization’s Matchmaker, Rich Chou announced the death in Twitter. According to David McKinney, journalist of MMA in Ohio David McKinney, He reported that Chapman he was killed last night outside his home in Akron.

A GoFundMe armed to help the funeral of Chapman and their three children.

Native of Barberton, Ohio. Chapman last saw action in Bellator 232, when it was ended by Patrick Mix in the first round.

“The Beast” it was also part of a billboard for World Series of Fighting in 2014where he lost with Timur Valiev by unanimous decision. The American ends his career with a final record of 9-4.

Since MMA.uno our condolences and condolences to the family of Chapman.