Bellator MMA confirms several new bouts for Bellator 262 live on Showtime

THE ANGELS – BELLATOR MMA is pleased to confirm the full undercard for BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz of Friday, July 16 in the Mohegan Sun Arena. This event will be broadcast LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will be led by the Brazilian undefeated flyweight world champion Juliana Velasquez (11-0) taking on BELLATOR’s No. 3 Kickboxing Flyweight World Champion Denise Kielholtz (6-2) for the promotion’s 125-pound belt.

The must-see main event will not be the only attraction of the night, as four other exciting contests are also confirmed for the main card of BELLATOR 262 by SHOWTIME, including No. 5 in the ranking Tyrell fortune (10-1, 1 NC) face to face with former American football star player with the New York Giants and No. 7 Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) at heavyweight, a women’s featherweight date between No. 2 and former title contender Arlene blencowe (13-8) and the Brazilian Dayana silva (9-6), a men’s heavyweight fight between No. 4 Linton vassell (20-8, 1 NC) versus one of BELLATOR’s new faces as Marcelo golm (8-3), and No. 5 undefeated Johnny eblen (8-0) against Travis davis (10-4) in an explosive middleweight contest to open the main card.

The preliminary card already has six confirmed fights and features an all-out battle between two heavyweights as the knockout artist. Ronny Markes (19-8) and Said Sowma (6-2), plus undefeated featherweight and top prospect Cody Law (3-0) against Theodore Macuka (1-0). Also, the pride of South Florida Roman faraldo (5-0) welcomes you to John ramirez (5-5) to the cage in a welterweight clash, while the Team Pitbull Brothers product Matheus mattos (12-2-1) will be hand in hand with Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) in a bantamweight battle. By last, Johnny soto (4-1) and Adil benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) are measured in a contest at 145 pounds, and the undefeated Diana Avsaragova (3-0) is tested against Gabriella gulfin (2-2) at flyweight.

All preliminary fights will be broadcast live at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT through the YouTube channels of BELLATOR MMA Y SHOWTIME Sports and by Pluto TV. All the fights are detailed below:

SHOWTIME is offering a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted monthly subscription of $ 4.99 / month for the next six months. Those interested can register by going to SHO.com/BellatorMMA. If they subscribe, they will receive two premier live events from BELLATOR MMA each month throughout 2021 and beyond, wherever SHOWTIME are available.

BELLATOR MMA 262 Main Billboard: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz

Friday, July 16 – Live onSHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

World Flyweight Championship Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

Heavyweight Fight: # 5–Tyrell fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. # 7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)

Flyweight Fight: # 4-Linton vassell (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Marcelo golm (8-3)

Featherweight Fight: # 2–Arlene blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana silva (9-6)

Middleweight Fight: # 5-Johnny eblen (8-0) vs. Travis davis (10-4)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Bantamweight Fight: Matheus mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)

Heavyweight Fight: Ronny Markes (19-8) vs. Said Sowma (6-2)

Featherweight fight: Cody Law (3-0) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-0)

Welterweight fight: Roman faraldo (5-0) vs. John ramirez (5-5)

Flyweight Fight: Diana Avsaragova (3-0) vs. Gabriella gulfin (2-2)

Featherweight fight: Johnny soto (4-1) vs. Adil benjilany (5-3, 1 NC)

