Bellator MMA Confirms BELLATOR 262 Full Fight Schedule – Live on SHOWTIME This Friday, July 16 at 9 PM ET

THE ANGELS – The contest that was to be held as part of the main card of the main card of BELLATOR 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz this friday between Linton vassell (20-8, 1 NC) and Marcelo golm (8-3) has been canceled due to injury. As a result, the bantamweight fight between Matheus mattos (12-2-1) and Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) has been promoted to the main event.

This event will be broadcast LIVE for SHOWTIME this Friday, July 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT from the Mohegan Sun Arena and will be headlined by an exciting fight for the BELLATOR World Flyweight Championship when the unbeaten Brazilian Juliana Velasquez (11-0) defend her prestigious MMA champion belt against No. 3 in the rankings Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (6-2).

Kielholtz She is currently the World Featherweight Champion of BELLATOR on Kick boxing and she will have the opportunity to make history if she can prevail and thus become the first fighter to have the world champion belts of who BELLATOR MMA Y BELLATOR Kickboxing simultaneously.

Notice

In addition, the preliminary fight corresponding to the lightweight between Charlie campbell (3-1) and the native of Connecticut Nick Giulietti (2-1) has also been added to the card.

All preliminary fights will be broadcast live and direct starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT through the channel YouTube of BELLATOR MMA, the channel Youtube from SHOWTIME Sports Y Pluto TV. The full card list is below:

A limited number of tickets to the event are available starting at $ 60 and can be purchased by logging on to Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

# # #

BELLATOR MMA 262 Main Billboard: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

World Flyweight Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

Heavyweight Fight: # 5–Tyrell fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. # 7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)

Rooster Fight: Matheus mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)

Featherweight Fight: # 2–Arlene blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana silva (9-6)

Middleweight Fight: # 5-Johnny eblen (8-0) vs. Travis davis (10-4)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Heavyweight Fight: Ronny Markes (19-8) vs. Said Sowma (6-2)

Featherweight fight: Cody Law (3-0) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-0)

Welterweight fight: Roman faraldo (5-0) vs. John ramirez (5-5)

Flyweight Fight: Diana Avsaragova (3-0) vs. Gabriella gulfin (2-2)

Featherweight fight: Johnny soto (4-1) vs. Adil benjilany (5-3, 1 NC)

Lightweight Fight: Charlie campbell (3-1) vs. Nicholas Giulietti (2-1)

Advertisement