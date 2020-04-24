Reigning flyweight champion of Bellator MMA, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, along with two other former students from the Punahou School in Honolulu, recently presented a lawsuit against former basketball coach, Dwayne Yen, for alleged sexual abuse.

According to the publication of the Hawaiian News Now, Macfarlane, his sister Mahina and another young woman, from whom they are reserving to publish their identity, from the Punahou school, sued basketball coach Dwayne Yuen.

See this post on Instagram Even though I’ve been a strong voice for other wahine toa — creating my scholarship for native girls, teaching self-defense to them, leading healing retreats for women — I never really shared my own story. To be honest, I was in denial and didn’t want to admit that it affected me as much as it did. I have to be strong. I’m a professional fighter. I can’t show any vulnerability. I can’t give him the satisfaction of knowing how much I have infiltrated my thoughts, relationships and life even 15 years later. But here we are. The time is now. And for all the trolls saying, “wHy DiD u wAiT s0 l0nG ?!” Idiots. We didn’t wait. My sister reported him to the school right when it happened and they swept it under the rug. Punahou knew I was a victim and witness to my own sister’s abuse and didn’t even bother to check on me. As a result we were retaliated against by him and the basketball program and had to see him everyday, still allowed on campus around minors. My sister and I tried our best to move on with our lives until it resurfaced in 2018 when more victims came forward. Punahou claimed they were doing an internal investigation but again, didn’t contact me and refused to share the results of the “investigation” with my sister. Disgustingly, we found out that he’s STILL coaching and teaching minor girls. So here we are now, 15 years later seeking justice together. I can’t get away with this anymore. Dwayne Yuen, YOUR TIME IS UP. . I chose this picture not only for the solidarity that my family and I have together through this process, but to show you how old me and Mahina were when the sexual grooming and abuse started. I was in 6th grade and she (far right) was a freshman. A post shared by Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (@ilimanator) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:14 p.m. PDT

When I was 12 years old I had an inappropriate relationship with an adult who had an authoritarian and powerful position. And that has affected 100 percent what I think is a healthy relationship. He forced us to touch his genitals, offered us cash for sexual acts, and sent us explicit photos of himself

Macfarlane referred to the “trolls”, those that abound on the internet, and that they only criticize and question everything that others do.

Idiots. We do not wait”. My sister reported it to school just when it happened and they swept it under the rug. There was no follow-up at all, which was especially heartbreaking, because I love Punahou. My sister and I did our best to move on with our lives until it resurfaced in 2018 when more victims appeared. We found that STILL continues to train and teach younger girls. So here we are now, 15 years later, seeking justice together. You can no longer get away with it. Dwayne Yuen, YOUR TIME IS UP.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is undefeated in her professional MMA career in 11 presentations.