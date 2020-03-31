While Dana White continues to be determined to carry out the UFC 249, Bellator has announced the postponement of its next three events due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to sources of Ariel Helwani, the promotion has ruled out the Bellator 242 (May 9), Bellator London (May 16) and the Bellator 243 (May 29). All, obviously, because of how fast COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the entire planet.

The Bellator 242 promised to be one of the biggest billboards of the year for the promotion. In the event, Ryan Bader he was going to return to the Semi-Complete division to defend his belt against the Russian Vadim Nemkov. In the co-star, ex-middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, and the Welterweight champion, Douglas Lima, they were going to dispute the vacant belt of 185 pounds.

At the Bellator London, James Gallagher was planning to face Cal Ellenorwhile on the Bellator 243 the belted ex-challenger from the UFC Y Strikeforce, Liz Carmouche, was going to make his debut in front of Mandy Böhm.

For now there is no news regarding when all these events will be rescheduled.