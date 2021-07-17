Bellator 262 results: Juliana Velasquez stretches undefeated thanks to controversial first starting defense

Juliana Velasquez is still the flyweight champion of Bellator.

In what was her first defense as division monarch, the Brazilian passed a litmus test, beating number three in the ranking by divided decision, Denise Kielhotz, in the stellar engagement of the Bellator 262.

Although the Dutch kickboxer landed more significant punches throughout the five rounds of the fight, Velasquez’s repeated attempts to bring the action to the mat earned her the fight on two-judge scorecards.

Velasquez was consecrated in his previous fight by dethroning the Hawaiian Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, and thanks to this victory he improves his professional record to 12 – 0.

Kielholtz, meanwhile, experiences his first loss at Bellator since September 2018.

In the co-main event of the evening, the ex-Heavyweight of the UFC, Matt Mitrione, suffered his third loss in a row by falling by TKO (submission) at the hands of Tyrell fortune.

The 43-year-old fighter protested the result, claiming that Fortune accidentally headbutted him while searching for the takedown in the final sequence of the fight.

After this, Mitrione’s promotional record, number seven in the classification, remains at 4 – 4 – (1 NC).

