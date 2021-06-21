Bellator 261 final card confirmed

THE ANGELS – BELLATOR MMA has confirmed the full fight card for BELLATOR 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky this Friday, June 25 in the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The event will be broadcast LIVE for SHOWTIME at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will be led by the No. 1 heavyweight in the ranking Timothy johnson (15-6) versus No. 3 Valentin Moldavsky (10-1), who seeks to continue on a streak to determine the first interim world champion in the history of the promotion.

Another four fights will complement the main card of BELLATOR 261 by SHOWTIME, including a contest between two top-five female flyweight women as the No. 2 sage Liz carmouche (15-7) taking on No. 3 Kana watanabe (10-0-1) as the co-main event of the night.

In addition, two featherweight submission specialists such as the former title contender and No. 6 in the rankings. Daniel Weichel (40-12) battle against the undefeated Keoni diggs (9-0), and a date between two top 10 lightweight, No. 4 Myles jury (19-5) and No. 6 ranked Sidney Outlaw (15-4). Also, the semi-heavy leaflet Christian edwards (4-0) will run into Simon Biyong (7-1) to round out the main card after both of his originally scheduled opponents withdrew from their respective fights.

The preliminary card will feature six fights, including the most prominent one corresponding to the 145 pounds between John Macapa (23-5-2) and John de Jesus (13-9). We will also see the long-awaited return of the undefeated Jaylon bates (2-0) before Cody matthews (1-1) in a bantamweight battle, and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Soren Bak (14-1) crashing into Bobby lee (12-5) on a lightweight date.

In addition, the female strawweight will see Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) before Kyra batara (8-4), Taylor johnson (6-2) faces Lance Wright (5-1) in a middleweight fight, and the Team Bodyshop prospect Isaiah Hokit will debut as a professional in lightweight against Corey samuels (2-2).

The preliminary fights of BELLATOR 261 will be streamed live over the internet on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channels and SHOWTIME Sports and by Pluto TV at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

As part of the launch of BELLATOR MMA for SHOWTIME, the chain is offering a unique promotion for those new members of the services of SHOWTIME with a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted subscription of $ 4.99 / month for the next six months. To sign up, go to SHO.com/BellatorMMA. Those who subscribe will receive two premier events from BELLATOR MMA per month throughout the 2021 and beyond, with all events being broadcast live at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT from wherever the service from SHOWTIME is available.

BELLATOR MMA 261 Main Card: Johnson vs. Moldavsky:

Friday, June 25 – En Vivi by SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Main Event for the Interim Heavyweight Title: # 1-Tim johnson (15-6) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: # 2– Liz carmouche (15-7) vs. #3-Kana watanabe (10-0-1)

Featherweight Main Card Fight: # 6-Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni diggs (9-0)

Lightweight Fight: # 4-Myles jury (19-5) vs. # 6-Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

Light Heavyweight Main Card Fight: # 10– Christian edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Strawweight Fight: Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Kyra batara (8-4)

Lightweight Fight: Soren Bak (14-1) vs. Bobby lee (12-5)

Lightweight Fight: Isaiah Hokit (Professional Debut) vs. Corey samuels (2-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Jaylon bates (2-0) vs. Cody matthews (1-1)

Middleweight Fight: Taylor johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)

Featherweight fight: John macapa (23-5-2) vs. John de Jesus (13-9)

