Bellator 259 Results: Cyborg Seals Second Defense With Late TKO In Rematch With Leslie Smith; Vanderford and Edwards star in a real bloodbath

The result of the rematch between Cyborg cyborg Y Leslie smith It did not vary much compared to the first chapter between both fighters.

In the closing commitment of the Bellator 259, Cyborg made her second starting defense as a Featherweight champion thanks to a fifth-round TKO against the No. 4 ranking.

With this completion, Cyborg reaches four wins in a row, three before the limit, and goes 3 – 0 with the promotion chaired by Scott coker.

Smith, on the other hand, suffers her first by completion since being stopped in the first round precisely by the Brazilian in the UFC 198.

In another of the important fights on the card, ‘Mr. VanZant ‘, Austin vanderford, extended his undefeated MMA to 11-0 with a unanimous decision against Fabian edwards.

Despite dominating the actions of the contest, Vanderford, now 6-0 at Bellator, ate an elbow from the Brit who opened a piggy bank on his forehead.

Main Card

Cris Cyborg defeated Leslie Smith by TKO at 4:51 of the fifth roundLeandro Higo beat Darrion Caldwell by split decision (28 – 29, 29 – 28, 29 – 28) Austin Vandeford defeated Fabian Edwards by unanimous decision (30 – 27 X3)Jaleel willis beat Maycon Mendoça by unanimous decision (29 – 28, 29 – 28, 30 – 27)Hannnah guy beat Valerie Loureda by unanimous decision (29 – 28, 29 – 28, 30 – 27)

