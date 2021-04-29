Bella Thorne talks about her recent engagement to Benjamin Mascolo





Talented actress Bella Thorne, who rose to world fame by co-starring in the Disney Channel series Shake it up, welcomed us to her Hollywood home for the first time after announcing her engagement to the Italian singer. Benjamin Mascolo. After an extensive professional life, starting as a model when she was just six weeks old, Bella is pursuing her career as an internationally successful actress, singer, and writer. After some ups and downs in her life, not without controversy and well documented in the media, Bella is in her best emotional moment.

To tell us about his great love, his ever-present intense emotions and his Cuban roots, he gave us this intimate interview for the readers of HI! USES.

“My first language was Spanish … I love doing this interview for HOLA !, because I feel that the Hispanic community does not know that my roots are also Latin and this culture has been present in a large part of my life”

Bella commented: “Although I started my childhood speaking Spanish, as I am dyslexic, I could not read even one language, imagine in two… So when they took me to a learning center, they recommended that I leave Spanish and concentrate on English because it was impossible for me to read absolutely anything. In fact, it wasn’t until I was eight that I was finally able to read or write a whole page or spell words. They were very hard years, of a lot of struggle as a child, until I learned. Meanwhile, at school the other children made fun of me, surprisingly because I spoke Spanish, something that I still can’t understand, because most of my classmates were Latino… ”.

Children get upset about anything and anyone … maybe they were jealous?

It may be, I was a model since I was little and spent a lot of time outside of school… But not speaking Spanish now makes me very sad. When I go to Mexico, for example, after a few days I begin to understand everything, although it makes me feel emotions … -he says while a shadow of sadness crosses his face.-My father died when I was seven years old, he was Cuban, like that. that since it was the language in which I spoke to him, connecting with Spanish makes me melancholic. Learning it again is hard for me. Talking about it brings back a lot of emotions, I really want to get over it.

Your father, Reinaldo Thorne, died very young, at the age of 44, the victim of a traffic accident. How did losing your dad suddenly affect your childhood?

Much more than anyone can imagine. And that was not the worst, but the feeling of knowing how it is affecting my whole life. For example, now. I just got engaged, that is something strong in a person’s life, and knowing that he will not be there on the wedding day to take me to the altar on his arm, is disgusting. It affected me too much as a child, for obvious reasons, and when I have a baby… It drives me crazy to think that he won’t be here to meet him.