Bella Thorne Buys Her Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo an Engagement Ring

He also took to Instagram Stories to further share his excitement.

“Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much,” he said in a video that captured Bella’s reaction to the proposal. She responded with a huge smile on her face, “I love you so much.”

“Yay! We’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” Benjamin declared with the 23-year-old star nodding in agreement, “Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.”

While the pair didn’t disclose too many details about their engagement, the musician revealed he popped the big question on the set of their new movie, Time Is Up.

On Instagram Stories at the time, Benjamin posted a photo of the love letter he gave to the actress. However, I have kept the contents of the note private.

“I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie … at the end of the last scene,” he shared, “she was at monitor watching with the director and … surprise.”