Bella Poarch: New Release! – Music News

Today we present you with Bella Poarch’s new single here on Music News that will empower you more than ever. You want to try? We tell you all the details about his new single.

Bella Poarch premiered on May 13 her most recent single titled, “Build a B * tch” and you can imagine the level of empowerment that this song offers us, and that is that more songs are required like this, how many people often live like this, going through life without wanting to be seen, or without wanting to pay attention to them out of grief, or insecurity and you know something, insecurity at this time you must take it off, of course it is not something easy, but not impossible. That insecurity must be removed to be able to be completely authentic and original, to be able to shine because nobody compares to you, and probably what we say sounds quite cliché, but it is real, your brilliance consists in your authenticity.

And added to the brilliance Bella Poarch wants to ask you to please build a whole bitch, or in English as her new single, “Build a B * tch” was originally called.

The official video clip is like this or more interesting and entertaining, it is about Bella Poarch literally building a kind of female mannequins, where she is manufacturing their mentality, personality, body, way of being, in general, everything that It must be a real bitch. The video is definitely very entertaining! So much fun that as of today on the YouTube platform, the song has almost 70 million views !! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLGCGc7sAUw

Bella Poarch has not only achieved success on tiktok with her wonderful content but also as a singer and actress, because you really won’t be able to stop watching this video!