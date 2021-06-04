Bella in yellow !, Jennifer Lopez in her famous mini wardrobe | Instagram

Really a diva! The beautiful Jennifer Lopez demonstrated her enormous beauty and how imposing she is with just one photograph, which has become more than famous and impossible to forget. The image in question JLo it is about.

The Puerto Rican singer impressed her followers when she posed in a photo session with a small yellow swimsuit, photography and costumes have become iconic in the interpreter’s career.

The ex of Marc Anthony She showed off her championship anatomy in the little outfit accompanying it only with some chains and clear sunglasses. This blonde Jennifer ended up raising the temperature more by pulling both ends of the lower part of her outfit.

Showing how proud she is of her beauty not only for wearing yellow but for her style, Jennifer Lopez posed as “not realizing” and more than flirtatious for the camera.

It is inevitable that when looking at her photograph it is not evident that her well-worked abdomen and her prominent hips became the protagonists of the image.

JLo looks more than spectacular and beautiful and although this image dates from a few years ago, it asks nothing of the current one Jennifer Lopez.

The businesswoman and dancer is more relevant than ever in the world of music and cinema. He is recently recording a movie and a little before the start of the pandemic, he recorded Marry Me with the star of the moment, Maluma.

The chemistry of Pretty Boy and JLo was so much in front of and behind the cameras, that it was impossible not to start the rumors that there was more than a friendship and work between both singers.

The protagonists of the film even brought their connection to music and made the music video for Pa ti-Lonely, a spectacular collaboration between these great stars.

The famous Cuban Mhoni Vidente assured that the video shows that there was something between the two and that despite having finished their projects together, they continued to connect through messages on WhatsApp, for which she pointed out, Jen would have been unfaithful to Alex Rodríguez.

Currently, La Diva del Bronx has been very happy and very well accompanied, because she has not been able to deny that she has returned to the arms of her ex Ben Affleck, a situation that her fans have applauded and have made her a trend and target of memes .