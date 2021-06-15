Bella in yellow, Alexa Dellanos looks imposing in front of the camera | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful American model Alexa Dellanos is always looking to use a different set of clothes to become the center of attention and this time he did it with a attire Colour yellow which made an excellent contrast to her beauty and her hair.

That’s right, the young woman shared the beautiful photograph on her Official instagram in which we can appreciate how flirtatiously she dedicates herself to observing the camera while it is captured by it to create this cute and flirtatious piece of entertainment.

The fans of the daughter of Myrka Dellanos They cannot believe how beautiful it looks in that color because not every day he uploads photos with that tonality but he usually looks for other colors that are somewhat different such as black, orange, red, among others.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to its attractions publications Alexa is also committed to keeping us entertained in her stories on Instagram, where she shares a little more about her personal life and behind the scenes of her professional life, so we have been able to appreciate how she does her hard work. Photo shoots.

At this moment in this section there are some videos of her relaxing on the balcony, letting off steam while showing off a little the beautiful view she has towards the sea, in addition to capturing a little of her figure.

He also shared some videos in which he is exercising with his tightest sports outfit, making us see how he keeps his figure so healthy and firm.

Finally, she posted a video in which she is going for a ride in a golf cart with her puppy and one of her friends who is in charge of capturing the fun moment they were spending together.

It is important to mention that the young woman has finally exceeded 4 million followers and is going for more so she will continue to share attractive photos, videos and stories that will surely continue to entertain and pamper her loyal fans who support her at all times on Instagram.

In Show News we will continue to share the best of Alexa Dellanos so that you can continue to enjoy her in the way we did today, apart from the fact that her true fans are still waiting to see her with her mother who is also quite beautiful and that some consider that they look like sisters .