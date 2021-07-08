Bella in red, Maribel Guardia models and shares her wisdom | INSTAGRAM

Just yesterday we are mentioning how well Maribel Guardia looks blue, however, today she was in charge of confirming that it is not only her color but also the Red.

And this time it was not demonstrated by sharing a photograph in which his beauty she shone right inside her home as she modeled standing next to her dining room and on the beautiful board on the floor.

That’s right, it’s about the last post shared in your Official instagram In which again she appears modeling a dress that the store she represents sent her and that sends her these outfits to her home so she can model and promote them.

Without a doubt the beautiful conductive from Costa Rica He once again combined his sneakers with the outfit showing that he has a great collection and that all the colors suit him very well so he has no problem wearing any garment that is sent to him.

And is that the beautiful 62 year old woman For a while he changed television cameras for photographic cameras that are now responsible for capturing her beauty in this way applying her influencer skills, something that she recently discovered and that has worked for her a lot since the world situation began to continue generating income.

However, she is always remembering her time on television and in fact recently she was visiting Televisa’s morning program today where she was able to enjoy some moments with the drivers who continue to generate that entertainment and of course they are great friends of her.

In addition, he has not stopped uploading flirty publications like today’s one and also warned us that he will be giving new concerts in the United States so that you can attend if you live there and enjoy his singing and his presence on stage.

Something for sure Maribel Guardia has a lot to give us and her photographs are getting better and better thanks to the fact that she is developing much more her conscience as a model and finding the best corners that her house has to do it.

