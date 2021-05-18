Bella Hadid’s message in support of Palestine

Bella attended the march wearing the traditional Palestinian headscarf (shemagh), carrying the Palestinian flag and a symbol of peace.

The march in support of the Palestinian people took place after the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, which are being discussed today at the United Nations Security Council. “Being around so many beautiful, intelligent, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians in one place … it feels complete! We are a wonderful race!” He shared.

“It is not about religion. It is not about spitting hatred towards one or the other. It is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid on the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS! (.. .) Palestine is very real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have, “wrote Bella Hadid in another post.