Bella Hadid surprises with a tiny bikini in Antibes with her boyfriend

Having captured all eyes during her time in Cannes, Bella Hadid relaxes on the French coast.

After turning heads with her Cannes looks (including a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a revealing necklace), Bella Hadid took time out to party in Antibes, a French community between Provence and the Côte d’Azur.

Together with her boyfriend, the art director Marc Kalman, she sunbathed at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc and did not hesitate to have moments of adventure jumping into the water. In addition, he tested his strength by climbing a hanging ladder while showing off his figure and laughing out loud.

The model combined circular earrings and a pendant with colorful bracelets and some rings with a triangular bikini in black that she combined with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier sarong that was launched in the 90s and also used as a water outlet.

During her getaway, Bella wore her natural skin at all times and proved that she doesn’t need makeup to look stunning. After her viral stint at Cannes, Bella became a promise of highlights for fashion during the year, we will be attentive to her next appearance.